The market will decelerate at a CAGR of around 25% between 2020-2024

The report, global single axis solar PV tracker market 2020-2024 has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on geographic regions and application for the forecast period 2020-2024.

Global Single Axis Solar PV Tracker Market 2020-2024

The report on the single axis solar PV tracker market includes:

Single Axis Solar PV Tracker Market Analysis and Forecast 2020-2024: Features

Competitive landscape

Market segmentation Regional Segmentation Application

Market drivers

Market trends

Market challenges

Five forces analysis

Market landscape

Market sizing forecast

Single Axis Solar PV Tracker Market 2020-2024: Competitive Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification Abengoa SA Arctech Solar Holding Co. Ltd. Array Technologies Inc. Convert Italia SpA First Solar Inc. IDEEMATEC Deutschland GmbH Mahindra Susten Pvt. Ltd. NEXTracker Inc. Soltec Energias Renovables SL SunPower Corp.



Single Axis Solar PV Tracker Market Landscape 2020-2024: Geographic Landscape

APAC size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA size and forecast 2019-2024

North America size and forecast 2019-2024

South America size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Single Axis Solar PV Tracker Market Landscape 2020-2024: Application Segmentation

Utility size and forecast 2019-2024

Distributed generation size and forecast 2019-2024

Declining cost of solar power generation will drive the single axis solar PV tracker market

Solar power generation is gaining prominence among all other renewable sources of energy as it is one of the cheapest sources of clean energy. During non-productive hours, the intermittent nature of solar energy can be overcome by using energy storage systems. In addition, the cost of solar energy generation is declining due to factors such as competitive bidding processes and government initiatives and subsidies. These factors have led to an increase in the number of solar PV panel installations, especially in economies such as India, China, and the US. Thus, the declining cost of solar power generation will boost the growth of the single axis solar PV tracker market during the forecast period.

Supportive government policies and regulations An emerging trend in the single axis solar PV tracker market

Governments around the world are focusing on the generation of emission-free energy to bring about a change in the energy mix. As a result, they are providing tax benefits, incentives, and subsidies to promote the adoption of renewable technologies, including solar energy. For instance, in the US, an important federal policy mechanism, the Solar ITC, was introduced to support the deployment of solar energy in the country. Furthermore, the introduction of favorable government policies is also helping solar equipment manufacturing companies to reduce the cost of solar PV systems. Thus, the increase in number of supportive government policies and regulations is expected to showcase a positive outlook during the forecast period.

Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:

MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

DECISION FRAMEWORK

DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

Technavio also offers custom research services providing focused, comprehensive, and tailored research.

