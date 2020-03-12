Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
12.03.2020 | 21:08
79 Leser
Dimension Five Technologies Inc.: Dimension Five Announces Director Resignation

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2020 / Dimension Five Technologies Inc. (CSE:DFT) (the "Company") announces that Dusan Berka has resigned as a Director of the Company, effective March 11, 2020. The Board wishes to thank Mr. Berka for his valuable contribution to the Company.

For further information, please contact:

Chris Parr, CEO
Chris@dimensionfive.ca

SOURCE: Dimension Five Technologies Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/580473/Dimension-Five-Announces-Director-Resignation

