

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - Adobe Systems Inc. (ADBE) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $955 million, or $1.96 per share. This compares with $674 million, or $1.36 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Adobe Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.11 billion or $2.27 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.8% to $3.09 billion from $2.60 billion last year.



Adobe Systems Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $1.11 Bln. vs. $1.12 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.27 vs. $2.29 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $3.09 Bln vs. $2.60 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.35 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3.175 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

