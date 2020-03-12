

SINGAPUR (dpa-AFX) - Broadcom Limited (AVGO) announced a profit for first quarter that fell from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $311 million, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $471 million, or $1.12 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Broadcom Limited reported adjusted earnings of $2.37 billion or $5.25 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $5.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.2% to $5.86 billion from $5.79 billion last year.



Broadcom Limited earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $2.37 Bln. vs. $2.45 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $5.25 vs. $5.55 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $5.33 -Revenue (Q1): $5.86 Bln vs. $5.79 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $5.55 - 5.85 Bln



