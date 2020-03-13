Technavio has been monitoring the children's and infant wear market and it is poised to grow by USD 86.38 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request latest free sample report of 2020-2024

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The growing penetration in organized retail will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Growing penetration in organized retail has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Children's and Infant Wear Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Children's and Infant Wear Market is segmented as below:

Product

Apparel

Footwear

Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Geographic Segmentation

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Children's and Infant Wear Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our children's and infant wear market report covers the following areas:

Children's and Infant Wear Market Size

Children's and Infant Wear Market Trends

Children's and Infant Wear Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies emergence of omni-channel retailing as one of the prime reasons driving the children's and infant wear market growth during the next few years.

Children's and Infant Wear Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the children's and infant wear market, including some of the vendors such as Benetton Group, Carter's, Gap, Hanesbrands and RALPH LAUREN. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the children's and infant wear market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Children's and Infant Wear Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist children's and infant wear market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the children's and infant wear market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

The growth of the children's and infant wear market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of children's and infant wear market vendors

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market size and forecast 2020-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Apparel Market size and forecast 2020-2024

Footwear Market size and forecast 2020-2024

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Market segmentation by distribution channel

Comparison by distribution channel

Offline Market size and forecast 2020-2024

Online Market size and forecast 2020-2024

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

EMEA Market size and forecast 2020-2024

Americas Market size and forecast 2020-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2020-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Emergence of omni-channel retailing

Strengthening of luxury children's wear and infant wear market

Rise in number of private label brands

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Benetton Group

Carter's

Gap

Hanesbrands

RALPH LAUREN

PART 15: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

