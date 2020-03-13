Anzeige
WKN: A2AN0Y ISIN: BMG396372051 Ticker-Symbol: KT31 
13.03.2020
Golden Ocean Group Limited: GOGL - Filing of 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F

Golden Ocean Group Limited, or in the link below. The Annual Report is also available on the website of the Commission, www.sec.gov.

Shareholders may also request a hard copy of the Annual Report, which includes the Company's complete 2019 audited financial statements, by contacting the Investor Relations department.

Golden Ocean Group Limited
Hamilton, Bermuda
March 12, 2020


Contact Person:
Per Heiberg: Chief Financial Officer, Golden Ocean Management AS
+47 22 01 73 45

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment

  • Golden Ocean 2019 Form 20-F (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/312ebced-00ab-479f-ab28-d5af2cd97a99)
