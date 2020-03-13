Technavio has been monitoring the funeral homes and funeral services market and it is poised to grow by USD 20.55 bn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200312005753/en/

Technavio has announced its latest research report titled Global Funeral Homes and Funeral Services Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The increase in the mortality rate will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increase in the mortality rate has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Funeral Homes and Funeral Services Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Funeral Homes and Funeral Services Market is segmented as below:

Service

At-need

Pre-need

Geographic segmentation

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31400

Funeral Homes and Funeral Services Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our funeral homes and funeral services market report covers the following areas:

Funeral Homes and Funeral Services Market size

Funeral Homes and Funeral Services Market trends

Funeral Homes and Funeral Services Market industry analysis

This study identifies increasing penetration of technology as one of the prime reasons driving the funeral homes and funeral services market growth during the next few years.

Funeral Homes and Funeral Services Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the funeral homes and funeral services market, including some of the vendors such as Carriage Services Inc., Co-operative Group Ltd., Dignity Plc, InvoCare Australia Pty Ltd. and Nirvana Asia Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the funeral homes and funeral services market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Funeral Homes and Funeral Services Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist funeral homes and funeral services market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the funeral homes and funeral services market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

The growth of the funeral homes and funeral services market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of funeral homes and funeral services market vendors

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Preface

2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SERVICE

Market segmentation by service

Comparison by service

At-need Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Pre-need Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by service

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Strategic partnerships and acquisitions

Increasing number of startups and third-party service providers

Increasing penetration of technology

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Carriage Services Inc.

Co-operative Group Ltd.

Dignity Plc

InvoCare Australia Pty Ltd.

Nirvana Asia Ltd.

Service Corp. International

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200312005753/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/