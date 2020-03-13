CipherLoc Corporation: Cipherloc Corporation Introduces New QuantaNova Division and New QuantaNova.com Website

ARLINGTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2020 / Today Cipherloc Corporation (OTCQB:CLOK) introduced its new QuantaNova™ division focused on securing today's critical information with tomorrow's advanced encryption technology through deployment of the company's patented technology and certified encryption module. The division's new website home is www.quantanova.com.

"The U.S. and our allies face immense hurdles in securing critical information, and challenges presented by the oncoming quantum computing era will only exacerbate the problem," said Andrew Borene, CEO of Cipherloc and QuantaNova. "QuantaNova patented encryption technology equips these organizations to not only meet today's challenges more efficiently but prepares them to manage whatever comes next.

"The advanced encryption and new delivery models that this company's U.S.-based team have developed since December for the QuantaNova division to deploy worldwide can reduce latency, decrease energy consumption and enable a platform or network to dynamically adapt to future encryption standards," continued Borene.

QuantaNova is the new home of Cipherloc's patented Polymorphic Key Progression Algorithm (PKPA), and the company's advanced encryption module, which is FIPS 140-2 certified, indicating its qualification to secure sensitive data held by the U.S. and Canadian governments.

The PKPA enhances standard encryption through the process of polymorphism. Data is broken up into fragments, each encrypted with its own unique cipher and key pair. Unlike traditional encryption, this creates multiple pairs of ciphers and keys that can be processed in parallel, rather than a single block of data encrypted with a single key.

QuantaNova's office is at the new company headquarters in Arlington, VA, with an engineering and operations center in Scottsdale, AZ. More information can be found at www.quantanova.com, and a file with the company's new logo is attached.

About QuantaNova

QuantaNova provides advanced technology and expertise to secure your data and safeguard your privacy with the speed you need today and the agility you'll need tomorrow. Our patented polymorphic encryption technology provides a layer of security that is stronger, adaptable, and scalable across a variety of applications and systems. Learn more at www.quantanova.com, and view our FIPS 140-2 certification here.

