Bittrex Global Announces Listing of Vanywhere (VANY)

VADUZ, LIECHTENSTEIN / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2020 / Bittrex Global, a Liechtenstein-based global cryptocurrency exchange, has listed Vanywhere's native token VANY on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Deposits of VANY and trading of the VANY/BTC pair are now open.

Vanywhere is a revolutionary platform that connects content creators (i.e. influencers, YouTubers, gamers), and streamers with their fans and followers through live, 1-on-1 video, voice, and direct messages. This allows fans and followers to interact on a more personal level with creators and streamers they admire and increases follower engagement.

The Vanywhere app opens a personal channel of engagement between content creators and their fans which has never existed before. It empowers creators to gain control over monetizing their fans through the added value of direct access and personalized interactions with them. Creators set their price per minute for video chats, voice calls, and direct messages, and generate revenue while engaging with their fans. Vanywhere is already live and operational in the AppStore, and is currently being used by esports streamers, social media influencers, and YouTubers.

The VANY token's availability on Bittrex Global improves the ecosystem for VANY creators and users. Creators will also be incentivized to hold VANY tokens in order to lower the fees collected from their activity on the platform. While the Vanywhere app was launched to enable people to generate income anytime, anywhere, in these times when travel and direct meetings are more difficult, it also provides a safer option for people to connect globally whether they're working remotely or simply working from home. Additionally, Vanywhere has offered exclusive VANY promotions to the Bittrex Global community. Check the Bittrex Global and Vanywhere social media channels for promotion details.

About Bittrex Global

Bittrex Global is a digital asset trading platform known for its strict listing process, fast transactions, regulatory compliance, and security. Headquartered in the Principality of Liechtenstein near the financial center of Zurich, Bittrex Global is recognized worldwide as one of the most reliable and secure crypto trading platforms and digital wallet infrastructures. Its cutting-edge technology provides a premium experience for both experienced and novice digital asset traders.

