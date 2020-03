TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - SoftBank Group Corp. (SFTBY.PK, SFTBF.PK) plans to buy back up to 500 billion yen or about $4.76 billion of stock, taking a step advocated by activist investor Elliott Management to boost stockholder value.



SoftBank will repurchase maximum of 145 million shares, or 7% of its outstanding shares.



The buyback program will start on March 16, 2020 and last for a year.



