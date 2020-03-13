

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pacific Gas and Electric said that it has voluntarily implemented a moratorium on service disconnections for non-payment, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The suspension will apply to both residential and commercial customers and will remain in effect until further notice, the company said in the statement.



PG&E will offer its most flexible pay plans to customers who indicate either an impact or hardship as a result of COVID-19. PG&E will continue to monitor current events and identify opportunities to support customers and communities.



The company noted that it is taking advanced cleaning measures, communicating best practices frequently with employees, and is asking its leaders to let employees work remotely if their job allows, while avoiding critical business disruption.



