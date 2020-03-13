Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 13.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0JEGJ ISIN: CH0023868554 Ticker-Symbol: I8T 
Lang & Schwarz
12.03.20
22:38 Uhr
32,710 Euro
-6,230
-16,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IMPLENIA AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IMPLENIA AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,220
33,200
12.03.
26,640
26,760
12.03.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
IMPLENIA
IMPLENIA AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
IMPLENIA AG32,710-16,00 %