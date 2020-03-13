P R E S S R E L E A S E

Implenia wins major order in Bavaria - Contract worth around EUR 52 million (CHF 56 million) I Implenia leads joint venture I Total contract worth around EUR 63 million

Dietlikon, 13.03.2020 - On behalf of the Federal Republic of Germany, the Federal State of Bavaria (Autobahndirektion Südbayern) has commissioned the Implenia - Fahrner Bauunternehmung GmbH bidding consortium to build the junction connecting the "B15 neu" federal highway and the A92 motorway near Landshut. Implenia Munich is taking the technical and commercial lead on the job, which was put out to public tender, and will also handle project management.

The "B15 neu" road from Regensburg to Rosenheim via Landshut, which will be around 130 km long, creates an additional north-south link for long-distance traffic within the federal highway network. The A92 junction near Landshut is one of the most important connection points on the new road.

The area where the "B15 neu" crosses under the A92 lies completely in groundwater, so a special groundwater "bathtub" needs to be built to protect the entire cloverleaf junction. This bathtub will be around 970 m in length, and will be made of around 70,000 m3 of reinforced concrete floor plates and 6,400 m3 of reinforced concrete walls.

Uwe Seifen is Implenia's project manager for the job: "This is a very complex project, not least because the entire structure has to withstand very strong lifting forces caused by the high groundwater level. It requires an extremely solidly built heavyweight bathtub. I'm pleased that we have once again been given an opportunity to demonstrate Implenia's specialist expertise in civil engineering and special foundations."

Construction work begins in April 2020 and completion is planned for November 2023. The main concreting work is scheduled to finish in mid-2022.

The total contract is worth around EUR 63 million. Implenia's share is a gross contract volume of around EUR 52 million (CHF 56 million).

Implenia press contact:

Corporate Communications

T +41 58 474 74 77

communication@implenia.com

Implenia is Switzerland's leading construction and construction services company. It has significant building construction and civil engineering operations in Switzerland, Germany and Austria, as well as strong positions in the infrastructure sectors of all its home markets: Switzerland, Germany, Austria, France, Sweden and Norway. Implenia is also a successful real estate developer in Switzerland and Germany. Established in 2006, Implenia can look back on around 150 years of construction tradition. It brings the expertise of its highly skilled consultancy, planning and execution units together under the single roof of a leading multinational construction services provider. With Implenia's broad offering and the deep experience of its specialists, the Group can realise complex major projects and provide integrated, customer-centric support across the entire life-cycle of a building or structure. The focus is on customer needs and striking a sustainable balance between financial success and social and environmental responsibility. Implenia, with its headquarters in Dietlikon near Zurich, employs more than 10,000 people in Europe and posted revenue of over CHF 4.4 billion in 2019. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (IMPN, CH0023868554). More information can be found at www.implenia.com.