

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch retail sales growth slowed in January after rising in the preceding month, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that exports growth eased in January.



Retail sales climbed 3.7 percent year-on-year in January, following a 5.0 percent rise in December. In November, retail sales increased 2.7 percent.



Sales of non-food increased 2.7 percent in January and those of food stores rose 2.2 percent.



Online sales gained 9.9 percent in January compared to the same month last year.



The volume of exports rose 3.7 percent year-on-year in January, following a 4.3 percent gain in December, another report revealed.



Imports rose 1.2 percent annually in January, following a 3.6 percent increase in the preceding month.



