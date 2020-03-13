EQS Group-Media / 2020-03-13 / 07:00 *Press Release* *u-blox announces Full Year 2019 Results* *Thalwil, Switzerland - March 13, 2020 -* u-blox (SIX:UBXN), a global leader in wireless and positioning technologies, today announced its financial results for the full year 2019. *Financial Summary* - Revenues of CHF 385.1 million compared to CHF 393.3 million last year, a decline of 2.1% - Gross Profit (adjusted) of CHF 175.1 million compared to CHF 177.9 million last year, a decline of 1.6%, and resulting in a gross margin of 45.5% versus 45.2% last year - EBIT (adjusted) of CHF 43.1 million, compared to CHF 60.4 million last year - Net Profit (adjusted) before minority interests of CHF 32.0 million, compared to CHF 48.2 million last year - Cash flow from operating activities of CHF 77.3 million compared to CHF 36.3 million in 2018 - Free cash flow of CHF 10.5 million (CHF 21.3 million before acquisitions), compared to CHF -27.0 million last year - EBITDA (adjusted) of CHF 71.7 million, compared to CHF 81.2 million last year - CHF 127.4 million of cash and cash equivalents at year-end 2019, compared to CHF 136.3 million at year-end 2018 *Business Highlights / Achievements* *- *Sold 500 millionth GNSS receiver, demonstrating the ever-greater role of satellite positioning in consumer, industrial and automotive applications. - Acquired the Bluetooth module business from Rigado in July 2019, which broadened u-blox's short-range product portfolio, adding a large number of new customers, new distribution relationships, and a team of talented engineers. - Expanded existing partnerships with Sapcorda and Kudelski to grow u-blox's wireless services business to provide customers with even greater capabilities. - Continued to make significant investments into R&D, given that u-blox is currently capitalizing six new platforms across all technologies. For more information, please refer to the online versions at: Press release at website [1] 2019 annual report and video summary [2] Presentation (PDF) [3] *Conference call and webcast details* Thomas Seiler, CEO and Roland Jud, CFO, will host a conference call and webcast with analysts and investors Friday, March 13, at 10:00 AM CET. A live slide presentation will be available for viewing during the call from the link below. To participate, please dial the following number approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call: Switzerland / Europe: +41 (0) 58 310 50 00 United Kingdom: +44 (0) 207 107 06 13 United States: +1 (1) 631 570 56 13 Webcast Participants' Links: Pre-Registration Link: https://ccwebcast.eu/links/ublox200313/indexl.html [4] The webcast will be available at the u-blox website [5] after the event. *About u-blox* u-blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technologies for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. Their solutions let people, vehicles, and machines determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly over cellular and short range networks. With a broad portfolio of chips, modules, and a growing ecosystem of product supporting data services, u-blox is uniquely positioned to empower its customers to develop innovative solutions for the Internet of Things, quickly and cost-effectively. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, the company is globally present with offices in Europe, Asia, and the USA. Find us on www.u-blox.com [6], Facebook [7], LinkedIn [8], Twitter @ublox [9] and YouTube [10] *u-blox contact:* Gitte Jensen Investor Relations Phone +41 44 722 7486 gitte.jensen@u-blox.com [11] *u-blox AG* Zürcherstrasse 68 8800 Thalwil Switzerland Phone +41 44 722 74 44 Fax +41 44 722 74 47 info@u-blox.com www.u-blox.com [12] *Financial calendar* Annual general meeting: April 23, 2020 Half year results 2020: August 21, 2020 Analyst day 2020: November 25, 2020 *Disclaimer* This release contains certain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the u-blox Group to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These include risks related to the success of and demand for the Group's products, the potential for the Group's products to become obsolete, the Group's ability to defend its intellectual property, the Group's ability to develop and commercialize new products in a timely manner, the dynamic and competitive environment in which the Group operates, the regulatory environment, changes in currency exchange rates, the Group's ability to generate revenues and profitability, and the Group's ability to realize its expansion projects in a timely manner. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this report. u-blox is providing the information in this release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in it as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This press release is published in German and English. Should the German translation differ from the English original, the English version is binding. 