

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European shares are seen opening a tad higher on Friday as U.S. stock futures rose following the largest one-day fall on Wall Street since 1987 amid rising worries over the spread of coronavirus across the world.



Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has tested positive for the new coronavirus. A female diplomat from the Philippines mission to the United Nations was tested positive for the virus on Thursday.



Italy is effectively closed for business, while many countries have urged schools and businesses to shut down.



The deadly virus that first originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year has claimed over 4,700 lives globally and infected more than 127,000 people so far.



In the U.S., the number of confirmed cases has surpassed 1,600, spread across 47 states. The death toll in the nation has climbed to 41.



The theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, would be temporarily closed beginning March 16 through the end of the month, out of an abundance of caution.



Similarly, Universal Studios Hollywood will also be temporarily shut beginning March 14, and the theme park is expected to reopen on March 28.



Markets remain mostly lower across Asia after Wall Street suffered its biggest drop since the Black Monday crash of 1987.



Trading was halted temporarily in Bangkok and in Mumbai after the main benchmark indexes there hit the 10 percent lower circuit limit.



Trading was briefly halted on South Korea's stock exchange as well after stimulus measures announced by various governments and central banks around the world to shore business and markets proved insufficient.



Global supply chains are no longer just disrupted but are now in the process of shutting down completely.



The dollar stood tall while oil prices fell for a third day, with Brent crude set for its biggest weekly drop since 1991 and U.S. crude heading for the worst week since 2008.



Final inflation data from Germany and France are due later in the session, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



Across the Atlantic, reports on import and export prices and consumer sentiment are due to be released but are likely to be overshadowed by the latest developments regarding the coronavirus.



Overnight, trading was halted briefly on Wall Street for the second time this week as investors coped with a cascade of cancellations and shutdowns across the globe amid a deepening coronavirus crisis.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted 10 percent to record its biggest one-day percentage drop since the stock market crash of 1987.



The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite nosedived 9.4 percent and the S&P 500 slumped 9.5 percent to plunge deeper into bear market territory despite dramatic intervention by two central banks and a prime-time address by President Trump.



European markets also suffered historic losses on Thursday as Trump banned travel from most of Europe to the United States for 30 days and emergency measures announced by the European Central Bank did little to reassure investors.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index lost 11.5 percent, marking its worst daily loss on record. The German DAX plunged 12.2 percent, France's CAC 40 index tumbled 12.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 gave up 10.9 percent.



