

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland consume price inflation slowed in February, data from Statistics Finland showed on Friday.



The consumer price index rose 0.8 percent year-on-year in February, after a 1.0 percent increase in January.



In February,inflation was driven mainly by increases in the prices of cigarettes, petrol, electricity, package international holidays outside the EU and wireless telephone services from a year ago.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.3 percent in February, reversing a 0.3 percent fall in the previous month.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 1.1 percent annually in February and increased 0.5 percent from the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX