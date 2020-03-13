Anzeige
WKN: 919668 ISIN: US4567881085 
Infosys Ranked a Leader in NelsonHall's Cognitive and Self-Healing IT Infrastructure Management Services Report 2020

BENGALURU, India, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys has been ranked a Leader in NelsonHall's Cognitive and Self-Healing IT Infrastructure Management Services report 2020. Infosys emerged as a leader for being an asset-rich provider that continues to evolve its hybrid IT Management framework and automation capabilities.

Cognitive and Self Healing IT Infrastructure Management

The report calls out Infosys' focus on cognitive and AI operations as it continues to develop its hybrid IT management framework, and automation capabilities through a host of solutions like Infosys Infrastructure Management Suite, NIA, AssistEdge, and Enterprise Service Management Café. It also utilizes an extensive third-party partner ecosystem in a technology-agnostic approach. Additionally, the report highlights Infosys' ability to enhance consulting, advisory, and design thinking capabilities by leveraging WONGDOODY and Brilliant Basics acquisitions.

Infosys' strengths highlighted in the report are:

  • Development of the Polycloud platform to accelerate time to market and meet the demand of cloud-native environment
  • Expansion of digital studios and digital centers globally to provide localized support, and better enable clients' IT infrastructure transformation roadmaps and initiatives
  • Automation factory approach for large deal transformation, enabling rapid innovation and use cases development
  • Partnerships with academic institutions to seed skilled workers
  • Significant investment in the training of personnel

To read the full report, please visit https://www.infosys.com/services/cloud/insights/cognitive-self-healing.html

Photo:https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1123693/Cognitive_and_Self_Healing_IT_Infrastructure.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/Infosys_Logo.jpg

Infosys Logo

