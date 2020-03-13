

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The Air France-KLM Group said that it has drawn down its revolving credit facility for a total amount of 1.1 billion euros divided into two tranches of 550 million euros each. The tranches are renewable successively at the request of Air France-KLM for periods of 1, 3 or 6 months until 6 November 2022.



Therefore, the Air France-KLM Group now has more than 5.5 billion euros of total liquidity immediately available to meet possible changes in the environment.



The Air France-KLM Group said it implemented measures to protect its passengers and employees, but also to limit the impact of the Coronavirus on its profitability and preserve its financial flexibility.



