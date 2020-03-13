Optimizer manufacturer Alencon has published a paper outlining the technical challenges to replacing the largely obsolete and frequently failing 600 V central inverters used in older PV projects.From pv magazine USA Things fail with age, whether they be cars, phones or inverters. Alencon, an optimizer manufacturing company out of Hatboro, Pennsylvania has published a white paper looking at the failure rate of central inverters used in aging 600 V solar plants. The inverters in question are five to 10 years old and are beginning to fail. And not in isolated cases here and there, but with "a high ...

