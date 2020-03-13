

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Fraport AG (FRA.DE, 0O1R.L, FPRUF.PK), the owner and operator of Germany's Frankfurt Airport, reported Friday that its fiscal 2019 net profit fell 10.2 percent from last year to 454.3 million euros.



Adjusted for one-off effect, underlying profit grew almost six percent in 2019, based on an adjusted Group result of around 430 million euros last year.



Group EBIT slipped 3.5 percent to 705.0 million euros.



The operating result or Group EBITDA, however, increased 4.5 percent from last year to around 1.2 billion euros.



In fiscal year 2019, Fraport's Group revenue grew 6.5 percent to about 3.7 billion. Adjusted Group revenue increased 4.5 percent to nearly 3.3 billion euros.



The increase was mainly attributed to the overall positive traffic performance achieved across the Group.



In the year, Fraport's home-base Frankfurt Airport reported an increase of 1.5 percent in passengers to more than 70.5 million passengers.



During the last few weeks, the coronavirus outbreak has led to massive flight cancellations and very weak demand in both intercontinental and European traffic. In February 2020, Frankfurt Airport's passenger traffic fell 4 percent. Passenger numbers dropped by some 30 percent in the first week of March 2020.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2020, the company expects Group EBITDA, Group EBIT and the net profit to noticeably decline over the full year due to the coronavirus outbreak.



The company now expects a significant slump in passenger numbers at FRA for the full year. The traffic loss at FRA would result in a negative EBITDA effect of about 10 to 14 euros per missing passenger.



Without the coronavirus outbreak, Fraport was expecting Frankfurt Airport's 2020 traffic performance to remain at about the same level as in 2019.



However, the executive board intends to maintain a stable dividend of 2.00 euros per share for fiscal 2020.



