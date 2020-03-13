Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 13.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 577330 ISIN: DE0005773303 Ticker-Symbol: FRA 
Xetra
12.03.20
17:35 Uhr
38,770 Euro
-5,230
-11,89 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
MDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
FRAPORT AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FRAPORT AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
39,450
40,350
08:30
39,700
40,400
08:30
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FRAPORT
FRAPORT AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FRAPORT AG38,770-11,89 %