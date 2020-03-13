The global courier, express, and parcel market is poised to grow by USD 100.19 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

The market is driven by the growth in FMCG contract manufacturing in emerging markets. In addition, the growing cross-border trade in developing countries is anticipated to boost the growth of the courier, express, and parcel market.

The revival of the manufacturing sector and expected economic expansion are projected to drive the global courier, express, and parcel market during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth in electronic goods, automobiles, and food and beverage shipments is poised to benefit the courier, express, and parcel market through the delivery of goods. Also, the introduction of communication technologies such as advanced smartphones and the availability of Internet and broadband connections, including 4G and 5G, at a relatively low cost are increasing the convenience of online shopping in these countries. These factors in the consumer goods sector, as along with the growth of the manufacturing sector, are expected to drive the global courier, express, and parcel market during the forecast period.

Major Five Courier, Express, and Parcel Market Companies:

A1 Express Delivery Service Inc.

A1 Express Delivery Service Inc. operates its business under various segments such as local courier service, nationwide courier service, scheduled delivery, bike messenger, and others. Some of the services offered by the company are courier services, final mile delivery, and LTL.

Allied Express Transport Pty Ltd.

Allied Express Transport Pty Ltd. operates its business under six segments, which include courier services, taxi truck services, local distribution services, national distribution services, third party logistics, and fleet management. The company's key offerings include tailored courier solutions, track and trace, and third-party logistics.

Aramex International LLC

Aramex International LLC has business operations under various segments, namely international express, freight forwarding, domestic express, logistics, and other operations. Some of the services offered by the company are express services, shop and ship service, and operational services.

BDP International Inc.

BDP International Inc. operates its business under five segments, which include lead logistics, 4PL, transportation services, analytics and optimization, and others. The company's key offerings include courier services, track and trace, third-party logistics, and project logistics.

CEVA Logistics AG

CEVA Logistics AG operates its businesses under the following segments: freight management and contract logistics. The company's key offering in the courier, express, and parcel market include last mile services. The company offers end-to-end network solutions along with line haul and final mile services to B2B and B2C segments through its home delivery network.

Courier, Express, and Parcel Market consumer Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

B2B

B2C

C2C

Courier, Express, and Parcel Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

