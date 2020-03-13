DJ Polymetal: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Polymetal International plc (POLY) Polymetal: Director/PDMR Shareholding 13-March-2020 / 10:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Release time IMMEDIATE LSE, MOEX: POLY / ADR: AUCOY Date 13 March 2020 *Polymetal International plc* Director/PDMR Shareholding Polymetal discloses the following information regarding certain of its share plans. In accordance with the Deferred Share Awards plan ("DSA"), the award of shares under the DSA, which were granted in March 2017, 2018 and 2019, have vested and were transferred to the Group CEO and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") on 12 March 2020 as presented in the table below: Name Position Number of Additional Total Total shares share awards amount of sharehol vested for dividend shares ding of equivalents allotted employee followin g vesting of share award Vitaly Director 10,180 867 11,047 3,284,27 Nesis 7 Vitaly PDMR 6,383 536 6,919 62,978 Savchenko Sergey PDMR 8,027 691 8,718 52,704 Trushin Roman PDMR 8,578 725 9,303 56,834 Shestakov Pavel PDMR 8,624 769 9,393 75,407 Danilin Igor PDMR 7,299 660 7,959 45,219 Kapshuk Valery PDMR 8,591 763 9,354 252,076 Tsyplakov Maxim PDMR 8,835 770 9,605 49,338 Nazimok In addition, further to the bonus approval for the year ended 31 December 2019, the Group CEO and PDMRs have received a deferred bonus award in shares under the terms of the DSA. The total award of shares is detailed in the schedule below. Share awards will vest annually to employees over the next three years in equal instalments (in March 2021, 2022 and 2023). Under the terms of the DSA, dividend equivalents will be received on vested shares reflecting the value of the dividends which have been paid during the period from the grant date to the vesting date. Dividend equivalents will also be paid as shares to employees. Details of the DSA are disclosed in Polymetal's Annual Report and Accounts available on the Company's website at www.polymetalinternational.com [1] Name Position Outstanding Deferred Total shares under share grant number of 2018 and 2019 under 2020 deferred DSA (net of DSA shares issued shares) under the DSA Vitaly Nesis Director 11,667 7,228 18,895 Vitaly PDMR 7,508 4,859 12,367 Savchenko Sergey PDMR 9,084 6,677 15,761 Trushin Roman PDMR 9,988 6,708 16,696 Shestakov Pavel PDMR 9,087 6,468 15,555 Danilin Igor Kapshuk PDMR 7,422 5,280 12,702 Valery PDMR 9,106 6,415 15,521 Tsyplakov Maxim PDMR 9,795 6,762 16,557 Nazimok No consideration is payable for the making or vesting of the awards by the beneficiaries. A total of 153,053 shares were allotted to the Group CEO, PDMRs and other employees of the Group. The new shares are expected to be admitted to trading on or around 17 March 2020. Following the allotment of shares, the total issued share capital of the Company will comprise 470,383,253 shares. This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation. About Polymetal Polymetal International Plc (LSE, MOEX: POLY, ADR: AUCOY) (together with its subsidiaries - "Polymetal", the "Company", or the "Group") is a top-20 global gold producer and a top-5 global silver producer with assets in Russia and Kazakhstan. The Company combines strong growth with a robust dividend yield. Enquiries *Media* *Investor Relations* FTI +44 20 3727 Polymetal ir@polymetalinternational.com Consulting 1000 Evgeny +44 20 7887 1475 (UK) Leonid Fink Monakhov Viktor Timofey Pomichal Kulakov +7 812 334 3666 (Russia) Kirill Kuznetsov *Joint Corporate Brokers* Morgan +44 20 7425 RBC Europe +44 20 7653 4000 Stanley 8000 Limited Andrew Foster Marcus Jackson Richard Brown Jamil Miah Panmure Gordon +44 20 7886 2500 James Stearns Forward-looking statements This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "targets", "believes", "expects", "aims", "intends", "will", "may", "anticipates", "would", "could" or "should" or similar expressions or, in each case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements all include matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the company's control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There are many factors that could cause the company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based. Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them 13 March 2020 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Vitaly Nesis 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director b) Initial Initial notification notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Full name of Polymetal International plc the entity b) Legal Entity 213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61 Identifier Code 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares JE00B6T5S470 Identification code b) Nature of the Allotment/grant under DSA (LTIP) transaction c) Price(s) and n/a volume(s) d) Aggregated Description of Aggregated Aggregated Total information Financial Price Volume Aggregate Transaction d Price Ordinary shares 0.00 11,047 0.00 Deferred shares 0.00 7,228 0.00 e) Date of the 12 March 2020 transaction f) Place of the London Stock Exchange transaction Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them 13 March 2020 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Vitaly Savchenko 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial Initial notification notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Full name of Polymetal International plc the entity b) Legal Entity 213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61 Identifier Code 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares JE00B6T5S470 Identification code b) Nature of the Allotment/grant under DSA (LTIP) transaction c) Price(s) and n/a volume(s)

d) Aggregated Description of Aggregated Aggregated Total information Financial Price Volume Aggregate Transaction d Price Ordinary shares 0.00 6,919 0.00 Deferred shares 0.00 4,859 0.00 e) Date of the 12 March 2020 transaction f) Place of the London Stock Exchange transaction Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them 13 March 2020 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Sergey Trushin 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial Initial notification notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Full name of Polymetal International plc the entity b) Legal Entity 213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61 Identifier Code 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares JE00B6T5S470 Identification code b) Nature of the Allotment/grant under DSA (LTIP) transaction c) Price(s) and n/a volume(s) d) Aggregated Description of Aggregated Aggregated Total information Financial Price Volume Aggregate Transaction d Price Ordinary shares 0.00 8,718 0.00 Deferred shares 0.00 6,677 0.00 e) Date of the 12 March 2020 transaction f) Place of the London Stock Exchange transaction Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them 13 March 2020 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Roman Shestakov 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial Initial notification notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Full name of Polymetal International plc the entity b) Legal Entity 213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61 Identifier Code 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares JE00B6T5S470 Identification code b) Nature of the Allotment/grant under DSA (LTIP) transaction c) Price(s) and n/a volume(s) d) Aggregated Description of Aggregated Aggregated Total information Financial Price Volume Aggregate Transaction d Price Ordinary shares 0.00 9,303 0.00 Deferred shares 0.00 6,708 0.00 e) Date of the 12 March 2020 transaction f) Place of the London Stock Exchange transaction Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them 13 March 2020 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Pavel Danilin 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial Initial notification notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Full name of Polymetal International plc the entity b) Legal Entity 213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61 Identifier Code 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares JE00B6T5S470 Identification code b) Nature of the Allotment/grant under DSA (LTIP) transaction c) Price(s) and n/a volume(s) d) Aggregated Description of Aggregated Aggregated Total information Financial Price Volume Aggregate Transaction d Price Ordinary shares 0.00 9,393 0.00 Deferred shares 0.00 6,468 0.00 e) Date of the 12 March 2020 transaction f) Place of the London Stock Exchange transaction Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them 13 March 2020 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Igor Kapshuk 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial Initial notification notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Full name of Polymetal International plc the entity b) Legal Entity 213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61 Identifier Code 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares JE00B6T5S470 Identification code b) Nature of the Allotment/grant under DSA (LTIP) transaction c) Price(s) and n/a volume(s) d) Aggregated Description of Aggregated Aggregated Total information Financial Price Volume Aggregate Transaction d Price Ordinary shares 0.00 7,959 0.00 Deferred shares 0.00 5,280 0.00 e) Date of the 12 March 2020 transaction f) Place of the London Stock Exchange transaction Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them 13 March 2020 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Valery Tsyplakov 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial Initial notification notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Full name of Polymetal International plc the entity b) Legal Entity 213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61 Identifier Code 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares JE00B6T5S470 Identification code b) Nature of the Allotment/grant under DSA (LTIP) transaction c) Price(s) and n/a volume(s) d) Aggregated Description of Aggregated Aggregated Total information Financial Price Volume Aggregate Transaction d Price Ordinary shares 0.00 9,354 0.00 Deferred shares 0.00 6,415 0.00 e) Date of the 12 March 2020 transaction f) Place of the London Stock Exchange transaction Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them 13 March 2020 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Maxim Nazimok 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial Initial notification notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Full name of Polymetal International plc the entity b) Legal Entity 213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61 Identifier Code 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares JE00B6T5S470 Identification code b) Nature of the Allotment/grant under DSA (LTIP) transaction c) Price(s) and n/a volume(s) d) Aggregated Description of Aggregated Aggregated Total information Financial Price Volume Aggregate Transaction d Price Ordinary shares 0.00 9,605 0.00 Deferred shares 0.00 6,762 0.00

