Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 13.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850312 ISIN: IT0000062072 Ticker-Symbol: ASG 
Xetra
12.03.20
16:24 Uhr
12,155 Euro
-1,395
-10,30 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
1-Jahres-Chart
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI SPA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI SPA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,060
12,075
09:16
12,060
12,075
09:16
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GENERALI
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI SPA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI SPA12,155-10,30 %