Technavio has been monitoring the electric mop market and it is poised to grow by USD 198.58 mn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The convenience offered by electric mops will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Convenience offered by electric mops has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Electric Mop Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Electric Mop Market is segmented as below:

Product

Corded Electric Mop

Cordless Electric Mop

Geographic segmentation

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Electric Mop Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our electric mop market report covers the following areas:

Electric Mop Market size

Electric Mop Market trends

Electric Mop Market industry analysis

This study identifies growing popularity of electric mops with steam cleaning option as one of the prime reasons driving the electric mop market growth during the next few years.

Electric Mop Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the electric mop market, including some of the vendors such as Alfred Kärcher SE Co. KG, BISSELL International Trading Co. BV, Stanley Black Decker Inc., Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. and TTK Prestige Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the electric mop market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Electric Mop Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist electric mop market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the electric mop market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

The growth of the electric mop market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of electric mop market vendors

