

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's retail sales rose in January, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Friday.



Retail sales increased a working-day adjusted 4.7 percent year-on-year in January, following a 4.0 percent rise in December.



On an unadjusted basis, retail sales rose 4.9 percent in January, same as seen in the preceding month.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales rose 0.9 percent in January.



Sales for sale of non-food goods gained 1.4 percent monthly in January and those for automotive fuel and food grew by 0.6 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.



