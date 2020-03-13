OSLO, Norway, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Finn Berg Jacobsen, deputy chairman of Aker ASA, today purchased 1,000 shares in Aker ASA at a price of NOK 238.60 per share.

The shares were acquired on the Oslo Stock Exchange. Following the transaction, Jacobsen holds a total of 6,159 shares in Aker ASA, through his company FBJ Consulting AS.

For further information, please contact:

Investors:

Torbjørn Kjus, Chief Economist & Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +47 94 14 77 30

Media:

Atle Kigen, Head of Corporate Communications

Phone: +47 90 78 48 78

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-asa/r/aker-asa-mandatory-notification-of-trade-by-primary-insider,c3058851