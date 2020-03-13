Global Thoracic Drainage Devices Market to Accumulate Revenues Worth US$ 980 Mn by 2027, Expanding at a CAGR of 5% Over 2019-2027: Transparency Market Research

The medical industry is tending towards a scenario of perpetual growth and development. Advancements in medical research reflect in the success of the healthcare industry in delivering premium services and care to patients

Development of high-devices and technologies such as thoracic drainage devices are a part of the revolution that has gathered pace across the healthcare sector

ALBANY, New York, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The development of new devices for thoracic care shall play an integral role in the growth of the global thoracic drainage devices market. Healthcare professionals assert the importance of caution and comprehensive analysis within the healthcare industry. To simplify their intent, it can be stated that minor medical negligence can become a cause of severe damage to patients. In this regard, development of devices that can assist doctors during an after conducting core medical procedures has become a necessity.

Most importantly, the need for fresh technologies that increase the success rate of cardiac, spinal, and other surgeries has increased. Henceforth, the importance of thoracic drainage devices in the present scenario remains uncontested. These devices are integral to ensuring quick recovery of patients who have undergone critical surgeries involving the use of the thorax. The total value of the global thoracic drainage devices market is projected to touch US$ 980 Mn by 2027, rising up from a value of US$ 615 Mn in 2018. The CAGR of the global thoracic drainage devices market is tabulated at 5% over the forecast period between 2019 and 2027.

The medical industry continues to recalibrate its focus on patient safety, pain management, and damage control. This trend shall play a vital role in driving demand within the global thoracic drainage devices market.

Delving into the Details of Healthcare Research and Management

Surgical research has gained momentum in recent times, and medical scientists are looking at developing prudent solutions and techniques to manage surgical procedures.

The healthcare industry is informing patients about the importance of post-surgical treatment. This is a crucial trend that shall enable faster manufacturing of thoracic drainage devices.

Use of thoracic drainage devices is primarily related to cardiovascular treatments, and this is an important dynamic of market growth.

Global Thoracic Drainage Device Market: Growth Drivers and Opportunities

The healthcare industry is at epicentre of national growth and advancement for several countries. A large number of nations have shown immense enthusiasm in improving healthcare, medical, and surgical procedures across their healthcare sector. This trend has led to increased investments in the development of high-end medical technologies and healthcare devices. Manufacturing of thoracic drainage devices has gathered speed in recent times, and the growth of this market can be explained by the following trends:

Rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases, coupled with the seriousness of the medical industry in offering intensive care to the masses, has aided market growth.

Medical scientists consider post-surgical infection as the leading cause of fatalities in patients who have been treated for severe diseases and disorders. Therefore, use of thoracic drainage devices for smooth recovery is a necessity.

The field of oncology has also become an area of prudent research, and this trend shall popularise the use of thoracic drainage devices across hospitals and healthcare centers.

Absence of Emergency Services Could Constrain Market Growth

A large number of hospitals and healthcare centers remain deprived of emergency services or critical equipment meant to manage and maintain the health of recovering patients.

Several medical units pay little attention to disaster medicine, damage control and pain management. The absence of thoracic drainage devices across medical units can be extremely distressing for ailing patients.

Healthcare units in developing regions fall short of the budget required to induct premium and subsidiary medical devices and equipment.

Global Thoracic Drainage Devices Market: Business Landscape

WHEN Medela AG's chest drainage system made its way into the market, several other manufacturers began investing in surgical research to develop premium technologies. The chest drainage system provides accurate and precise results related to fluid volume, air leakage, and pleural pressure for chest drain management. Some other notable players in the thoracic drainage devices market are MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG (Getinge AB), C. R. Bard, Inc. (BD), Smiths Medical (Smiths Group plc), and Teleflex Incorporated.

Global Thoracic Drainage Devices Market: Segmentation

Thoracic Drainage Devices Market by Product

Pleural Damage Catheters

Secured Needles

Thoracic Drainage Kits

Thoracic Drainage Systems

Trocar Drains

Unsecured Needles

Thoracic Drainage Devices Market by Application

Cardiac Surgery

General Intensive Care & Emergency Medicines

Infectious Diseases

Military/Damage Control/Disaster Medicines

Oncology & Pain Management

Thoracic Surgery & Pulmonology

Thoracic Drainage Devices Market by End User

Ambulance Services

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Hospitals & Specialty Clinics

Military Surgeons

Urgent Care or Outpatient Care

Thoracic Drainage Devices Market by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia & New Zealand

&

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

