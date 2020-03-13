Fidelity Special Values Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Fidelity Special Values PLC

Director Shareholding

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

Mr Nigel Foster 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

Non-executive director (PDMR) b) Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name

Fidelity Special Values PLC b) LEI

549300XODK7D2K2KYV43 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary Shares of 5p each in Fidelity Special Values PLC

GB00BWXC7Y93 b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase of 7,000 ordinary shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.93

£1.92 3,000

4,000 Mr Foster's total holding is 69,000 shares d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price N/A





e) Date of the transaction

2020/03/13 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Enquiries:

Bonita Guntrip, For and on behalf of FIL Investments International, Company Secretary

01737 837320