Fidelity Special Values Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
London, March 13
Fidelity Special Values PLC
Director Shareholding
The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Mr Nigel Foster
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Non-executive director (PDMR)
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Fidelity Special Values PLC
|b)
|LEI
|549300XODK7D2K2KYV43
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary Shares of 5p each in Fidelity Special Values PLC
GB00BWXC7Y93
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of 7,000 ordinary shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
Mr Foster's total holding is 69,000 shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2020/03/13
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
Enquiries:
Bonita Guntrip, For and on behalf of FIL Investments International, Company Secretary
01737 837320
