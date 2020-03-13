

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks rebounded on Friday from their worst day ever on hopes that a U.S. stimulus package could help limit the economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak.



The virus has now infected more than 128,000 people worldwide, with 4,720 deaths, according to the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University.



Earlier in the day, Norway's central bank reduced the key policy rate in an unscheduled move and said it is ready to lower rates further as it expects a severe hit on the economy from the spread of the coronavirus, or Covid-19.



Elsewhere, Sweden's Financial Supervisory Authority announced that it has lowered the countercyclical capital buffer requirement for banks to 0 percent from 2.5 percent due to the coronavirus impact. This corresponds to a reduction of around 45 billion Swedish kronor.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index jumped 3.5 percent to 305.25 after losing as much as 11.5 percent in the previous session, marking its worst daily loss on record.



The German DAX rallied 3.1 percent, France's CAC 40 index surged 3.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 soared 4.8 percent.



Italy's Leonardo jumped 12 percent after reporting higher revenue and profit in the fourth quarter of 2019.



Insurance group Assicurazioni Generali SpA soared 8.6 percent after lifting dividend and backing guidance.



Ferrari shares advanced 5.4 percent. The company announced that it has activated more rigorous preventive measures to ensure the highest standards of health procedures for its employees.



Air France-KLM Group shares jumped 15 percent. The airline holding company said it has drawn down its revolving credit facility for a total amount of 1.1 billion euros divided into two tranches of 550 million euros each.



Wirecard AG shares added 11.5 percent. The payments firm said an independent audit found no manipulation of its financial statements.



BP Plc shares jumped 5.5 percent and Royal Dutch Shell surged 7.5 percent as oil prices swung more than six percent but were still on track for their biggest weekly loss in more than a decade.



Miners also surged, with Anglo American climbing nearly 9 percent, Antofagasta rising 4.6 percent and Glencore adding 8.3 percent.



Premier Oil jumped as much as 67 percent after reiterating its FY production guidance.



Shares of telecoms group BT advanced more than 5 percent. Chief Executive Officer Philip Jansen tested positive for coronavirus, and went into self-isolation, as advised by Public Health England, the company said in statement.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX