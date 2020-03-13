

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's consumer price inflation increased in February, preliminary data from Statistics Poland showed on Friday.



The consumer price index rose 4.7 percent year-on-year in February, following a 4.3 percent increase in January. Economists had forecast a 4.4 percent rise.



Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 7.5 percent annually in February and those of housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, and restaurants and hotels increased by 7.3 percent and 6.3 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices increased 0.7 percent in February, after a 0.9 percent rise in the preceding month.



