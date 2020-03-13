Ortho Consulting Group to Host Virtual Meetings Between the 24th-28th March 2020

NEWBURY, England, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ortho Consulting Group is hosting virtual meetings between the 24th - 28th March 2020.

Following the announcement that the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons' (AAOS) annual meeting has been cancelled due to the outbreak of Coronavirus, COVID-19, this is a crucial step to make for the well-being of the public.

This event, however, is a key strategic meeting for global orthopaedic companies, with many already investing the time and resource into the conference.

The OCG team is using the above dates to book virtual meetings with both manufacturers and distributors to discuss:

Global Distribution sourcing and management

International Team Builds

Marketing & Design Support

Current Distribution Opportunities

Respective individuals and teams can book a convenient time, by emailing: info@orthocg.com. The OCG team will be working on Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).

Follow the hashtag VirtualOCG to keep up to date with our latest information.

Matt Woods, Founder, statement - "Our team were looking forward to attending AAOS, in what would have been our 9th year at the conference. We will be continuing to work to connect with AAOS orthopaedic industry attendees remotely, to offer them the chance to work with Ortho Consulting Group on their business expansion plans."

Tom Edwards, Head of Marketing, statement - "We are fortunate enough to have the technology available as a substitute for physical human interaction. Allowing the team to carry on working remotely, securely and most importantly, safely."

About Ortho Consulting Group

We are a team of industry experts who specialise in global strategy, sales growth, building and strengthening sales channels in orthopaedics and spine. We provide a bespoke, international retained search service to SME orthopaedic partners, and offer manufacturers and distributors a platform to advertise business needs, find new leads and contacts.

Find out more at www.orthocg.com .