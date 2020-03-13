

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's consumer price inflation remained stable in February, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Friday.



The consumer price index rose 3.0 percent year-on-year in February, same as seen in January.



Prices for education grew 5.0 percent in February and those of food and non-alcoholic beverages, and transport increased 4.6 percent and 2.9 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in February, after a 1.2 percent increase in the preceding month.



The core inflation remained unchanged at 3.6 percent in February and the index rose 0.1 percent from the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX