

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovenia's import prices declined in January, figures from the statistical office showed on Friday.



The import price index declined 1.5 percent year-on-year in January, following a 1.4 percent rise in December.



Among the main industrial groups, prices for mining and quarrying products decreased by 25.1 percent. Prices for electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning, and manufacturing declined by 23.1 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, import prices remained unchanged in January, after a 0.4 percent decrease in the preceding month.



