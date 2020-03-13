Total is building a 25 MW/25 MWh lithium-ion storage system in Mardyck, northern France. The oil giant plans to commission the facility by the end of the year.From pv magazine France Total has started building what it calls "the largest battery-powered electricity storage project in France" at a former refinery in Mardyck, near the port of ??Dunkirk. The €15 million, 25 MW/25 MWh storage system will use the Intensium Max 20 High Energy solution from Saft, a wholly owned subsidiary of Total. It will include 11 integrated containers with capacities of 2.3 MWh each, sent over from Saft's production ...

