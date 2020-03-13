Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 13.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien
Warum Pharmagiganten vor dieser Aktie Angst haben müssen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
13.03.2020 | 12:40
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, March 13

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc

LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameChristopher Samuel
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status Chairman / Non-Executive Director
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameBlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc
b)LEI5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 5p each (shares)


GB00008910555
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£4.97512,000
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price
 n/a (single transaction - see above)
e)Date of the transaction2020-03-12
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)
© 2020 PR Newswire