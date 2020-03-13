The "Market of Liquid Complex Npk Fertilizers in Russia: Research and Forecast 2024." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Our business analysis of the market of liquid complex NPK fertilizers gives key information about the state of this market for 2019, as well as a forecast on the development of liquid complex NPK fertilizers from 2020 till 2024.

This report offers a detailed description of the current state of the market of liquid complex NPK fertilizers in Russia, it gives a historical view and the future dynamics of the main indicators of the market of liquid complex NPK fertilizers, such as consumption, sales, production, foreign trade activities, price parameters in the market, financial state of manufacturers.

This study provides specified data on imports and exports with a focus on certain companies (both importers and exporters), local consumers and consumers abroad with regard to units and price breakdown.

This report is standard, however, it can be amended through additional criteria (such as imports and exports by customers, producers, trademarks, types, kinds, brands, giving a breakdown of the output volumes of Russian manufacturers).

Our rating of the largest producers of liquid complex NPK fertilizers in the Russian market is based on the assessment of the financial parameters of producers of liquid complex NPK fertilizers. The publisher annually creates a rating of producers of liquid complex NPK fertilizers on the basis of data from manufacturers of liquid complex NPK fertilizers in Russia. The largest producers are chosen by their performance, or by their output of liquid complex NPK fertilizers in the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market of liquid complex NPK fertilizers

1.1. Consumption of liquid complex NPK fertilizers in Russia

Consumption of liquid complex NPK fertilizers, physical terms

Consumption of liquid complex NPK fertilizers, value terms

Dynamics and volumes by source of supply in the Russian market of liquid complex NPK fertilizers

Structure of liquid complex NPK fertilizers by source of supply

1.2. Production of liquid complex NPK fertilizers

Dynamics and volumes of production of liquid complex NPK fertilizers

Production of liquid complex NPK fertilizers by regions

Dynamics and volumes of export and domestic sales in Russian market of liquid complex NPK fertilizers

Share of exports vs. domestic sales

Production seasonality of liquid complex NPK fertilizers

Production of liquid complex NPK fertilizers by manufacturers

1.3. Import of liquid complex NPK fertilizers

Import of liquid complex NPK fertilizers, physical terms

Import of liquid complex NPK fertilizers by countries, import structure

Import of liquid complex NPK fertilizers by regions, import structure

Import of liquid complex NPK fertilizers by company

Import seasonality of liquid complex NPK fertilizers

Import of liquid complex NPK fertilizers, value terms

Import of liquid complex NPK fertilizers by countries, import structure

Import of liquid complex NPK fertilizers by regions, import structure

Import of liquid complex NPK fertilizers by company

Import prices

1.4. Export of liquid complex NPK fertilizers

Export of liquid complex NPK fertilizers, physical terms

Export of liquid complex NPK fertilizers by countries, export structure

Export of liquid complex NPK fertilizers by regions, export structure

Export of liquid complex NPK fertilizers by company

Export seasonality of liquid complex NPK fertilizers

Export of liquid complex NPK fertilizers, value terms

Export of liquid complex NPK fertilizers by countries, export structure

Export of liquid complex NPK fertilizers by regions, export structure

Export of liquid complex NPK fertilizers by company

Export prices

Foreign trade balance on market of liquid complex NPK fertilizers

1.5. Prices for liquid complex NPK fertilizers in Russia

Manufacturers prices in domestic market

Manufacturers export prices

Price correlation on market of liquid complex NPK fertilizers

1.6. Sales of liquid complex NPK fertilizers

Sales of liquid complex NPK fertilizers, physical terms

Sales of liquid complex NPK fertilizers, value terms

2. Forecast of market of liquid complex NPK fertilizers in Russia, 2020-2024

Factors and trends in market of liquid complex NPK fertilizers in Russia

Forecast of consumption of liquid complex NPK fertilizers in Russia

Forecast of production of liquid complex NPK fertilizers in Russia

Forecast of export of liquid complex NPK fertilizers in Russia

Forecast of import of liquid complex NPK fertilizers in Russia

3. Key foreign players in market of liquid complex NPK fertilizers

Key foreign suppliers to the Russian market

Key Russian importers

Key Russian exporters

Key foreign consumers of Russian liquid complex NPK fertilizers

4. Producers of liquid complex NPK fertilizers in Russia

Ranking of major producers by revenue

Ranking of major producers by profit

Ranking of major producers by profitability

Database of major producers in Russia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n0pcie

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200313005209/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900