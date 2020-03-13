The "Ammophos Market in Russia: Research and Forecast 2024." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Our business analysis of the ammophos market gives key information about the state of this market for 2019, as well as a forecast on the development of ammophos from 2020 till 2024.

This report offers a detailed description of the current state of the ammophos market in Russia, it gives a historical view and the future dynamics of the main indicators of the market of ammophos, such as consumption, sales, production, foreign trade activities, price parameters in the market, financial state of manufacturers.

This study provides specified data on imports and exports with a focus on certain companies (both importers and exporters), local consumers and consumers abroad with regard to units and price breakdown.

This report is standard, however, it can be amended through additional criteria (such as imports and exports by customers, producers, trademarks, types, kinds, brands, giving a breakdown of the output volumes of Russian manufacturers).

Our rating of the largest ammophos producers in the Russian market is based on the assessment of the financial parameters of ammophos producers. The publisher annually creates a rating of ammophos producers on the basis of data from ammophos manufacturers in Russia. The largest producers are chosen by their performance, or by their output of ammophos in the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Ammophos market

1.1. Ammophos consumption in Russia

Ammophos consumption, physical terms

Ammophos consumption, value terms

Dynamics and volumes by source of supply in the Russian market of ammophos

Ammophos structure by source of supply

1.2. Ammophos production

Dynamics and volumes of ammophos production

Ammophos production by regions

Dynamics and volumes of export and domestic sales in Russian ammophos market

Share of exports vs. domestic sales

Ammophos production seasonality

Ammophos production by manufacturers

1.3. Ammophos import

Ammophos import, physical terms

Ammophos import by countries, import structure

Ammophos import by regions, import structure

Ammophos import by company

Ammophos import seasonality

Ammophos import, value terms

Ammophos import by countries, import structure

Ammophos import by regions, import structure

Ammophos import by company

Import prices

1.4. Ammophos export

Ammophos export, physical terms

Ammophos export by countries, export structure

Ammophos export by regions, export structure

Ammophos export by company

Ammophos exports seasonality

Ammophos export, value terms

Ammophos export by countries, export structure

Ammophos export by regions, export structure

Ammophos export by company

Export prices

Foreign trade balance of ammophos market

1.5. Prices for ammophos in Russia

Manufacturers prices in domestic market

Manufacturers export prices

Price comparison on ammophos market

1.6. Ammophos sales

Ammophos sales, physical terms

Ammophos sales, value terms

2. Forecast of Ammophos market in Russia, 2020-2024

Factors and trends in ammophos market in Russia

Forecast of ammophos consumption in Russia

Forecast of ammophos production in Russia

Forecast of ammophos export in Russia

Forecast of ammophos import in Russia

3. Key foreign players in ammophos market

Key foreign suppliers to the Russian market

Key Russian importers

Key Russian exporters

Key foreign consumers of Russian ammophos

4. Ammophos producers in Russia

Ranking of major producers by revenue

Ranking of major producers by profit

Ranking of major producers by profitability

Database of major producers in Russia

