The "Ammophos Market in Russia: Research and Forecast 2024." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Our business analysis of the ammophos market gives key information about the state of this market for 2019, as well as a forecast on the development of ammophos from 2020 till 2024.
This report offers a detailed description of the current state of the ammophos market in Russia, it gives a historical view and the future dynamics of the main indicators of the market of ammophos, such as consumption, sales, production, foreign trade activities, price parameters in the market, financial state of manufacturers.
This study provides specified data on imports and exports with a focus on certain companies (both importers and exporters), local consumers and consumers abroad with regard to units and price breakdown.
This report is standard, however, it can be amended through additional criteria (such as imports and exports by customers, producers, trademarks, types, kinds, brands, giving a breakdown of the output volumes of Russian manufacturers).
Our rating of the largest ammophos producers in the Russian market is based on the assessment of the financial parameters of ammophos producers. The publisher annually creates a rating of ammophos producers on the basis of data from ammophos manufacturers in Russia. The largest producers are chosen by their performance, or by their output of ammophos in the market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Ammophos market
1.1. Ammophos consumption in Russia
- Ammophos consumption, physical terms
- Ammophos consumption, value terms
- Dynamics and volumes by source of supply in the Russian market of ammophos
- Ammophos structure by source of supply
1.2. Ammophos production
- Dynamics and volumes of ammophos production
- Ammophos production by regions
- Dynamics and volumes of export and domestic sales in Russian ammophos market
- Share of exports vs. domestic sales
- Ammophos production seasonality
- Ammophos production by manufacturers
1.3. Ammophos import
- Ammophos import, physical terms
- Ammophos import by countries, import structure
- Ammophos import by regions, import structure
- Ammophos import by company
- Ammophos import seasonality
- Ammophos import, value terms
- Ammophos import by countries, import structure
- Ammophos import by regions, import structure
- Ammophos import by company
- Import prices
1.4. Ammophos export
- Ammophos export, physical terms
- Ammophos export by countries, export structure
- Ammophos export by regions, export structure
- Ammophos export by company
- Ammophos exports seasonality
- Ammophos export, value terms
- Ammophos export by countries, export structure
- Ammophos export by regions, export structure
- Ammophos export by company
- Export prices
- Foreign trade balance of ammophos market
1.5. Prices for ammophos in Russia
- Manufacturers prices in domestic market
- Manufacturers export prices
- Price comparison on ammophos market
1.6. Ammophos sales
- Ammophos sales, physical terms
- Ammophos sales, value terms
2. Forecast of Ammophos market in Russia, 2020-2024
- Factors and trends in ammophos market in Russia
- Forecast of ammophos consumption in Russia
- Forecast of ammophos production in Russia
- Forecast of ammophos export in Russia
- Forecast of ammophos import in Russia
3. Key foreign players in ammophos market
- Key foreign suppliers to the Russian market
- Key Russian importers
- Key Russian exporters
- Key foreign consumers of Russian ammophos
4. Ammophos producers in Russia
- Ranking of major producers by revenue
- Ranking of major producers by profit
- Ranking of major producers by profitability
- Database of major producers in Russia
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rsqi6z
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200313005211/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900