Freitag, 13.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien
13.03.2020 | 13:27
Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

London, March 13

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)
As at close of business on 12-March-2020
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue177.18p
INCLUDING current year revenue178.85p
LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
---
Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE)
As at close of business on 12-March-2020
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue68.63p
INCLUDING current year revenue69.44p
Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:GBP22.13m
Borrowing Level:11%
LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528
---
