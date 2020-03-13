Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 13.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien
Warum Pharmagiganten vor dieser Aktie Angst haben müssen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12DFH ISIN: CH0244767585 Ticker-Symbol: 0UB 
Lang & Schwarz
13.03.20
15:07 Uhr
8,016 Euro
+0,864
+12,08 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
SMI
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
UBS GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UBS GROUP AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,978
8,054
15:08
10,455
10,500
08:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
UBS
UBS GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
UBS GROUP AG8,016+12,08 %