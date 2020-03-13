The "Ethylene Glycol Market in Russia: Research and Forecast 2024." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Our business analysis of the ethylene glycol market gives key information about the state of this market for 2019, as well as a forecast on the development of ethylene glycol from 2020 till 2024.
This report offers a detailed description of the current state of the ethylene glycol market in Russia, it gives a historical view and the future dynamics of the main indicators of the market of ethylene glycol, such as consumption, sales, production, foreign trade activities, price parameters in the market.
This study provides specified data on imports and exports with a focus on certain companies (both importers and exporters), local consumers and consumers abroad with regard to units and price breakdown.
This report is standard, however, it can be amended through additional criteria (such as imports and exports by customers, producers, trademarks, types, kinds, brands, giving a breakdown of the output volumes of Russian manufacturers).
Key Topics Covered:
1. Ethylene glycol market
1.1. Ethylene glycol consumption in Russia
- Ethylene glycol consumption
- Dynamics and volumes by source of supply in the Russian market of ethylene glycol
- Ethylene glycol structure by source of supply
1.2. Ethylene glycol production
- Dynamics and volumes of ethylene glycol production
- Ethylene glycol production by regions
- Dynamics and volumes of export and domestic sales in Russian ethylene glycol market
- Share of exports vs. domestic sales
- Ethylene glycol production seasonality
1.3. Ethylene glycol import
- Ethylene glycol import, physical terms
- Ethylene glycol import by countries, import structure
- Ethylene glycol import by regions, import structure
- Ethylene glycol import by company
- Ethylene glycol import seasonality
- Ethylene glycol import, value terms
- Ethylene glycol import by countries, import structure
- Ethylene glycol import by regions, import structure
- Ethylene glycol import by company
- Import prices
1.4. Ethylene glycol export
- Ethylene glycol export, physical terms
- Ethylene glycol export by countries, export structure
- Ethylene glycol export by regions, export structure
- Ethylene glycol export by company
- Ethylene glycol exports seasonality
- Ethylene glycol export, value terms
- Ethylene glycol export by countries, export structure
- Ethylene glycol export by regions, export structure
- Ethylene glycol export by company
- Export prices
- Foreign trade balance of ethylene glycol market
1.5. Prices for ethylene glycol in Russia
- Manufacturers export prices
- Price comparison on ethylene glycol market
1.6. Ethylene glycol sales
- Ethylene glycol sales
2. Forecast of Ethylene glycol market in Russia, 2020-2024
- Factors and trends in ethylene glycol market in Russia
- Forecast of ethylene glycol consumption in Russia
- Forecast of ethylene glycol production in Russia
- Forecast of ethylene glycol export in Russia
- Forecast of ethylene glycol import in Russia
3. Key foreign players in ethylene glycol market
- Key foreign suppliers to the Russian market
- Key Russian importers
- Key Russian exporters
- Key foreign consumers of Russian ethylene glycol
