The "Ethylene Glycol Market in Russia: Research and Forecast 2024." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Our business analysis of the ethylene glycol market gives key information about the state of this market for 2019, as well as a forecast on the development of ethylene glycol from 2020 till 2024.

This report offers a detailed description of the current state of the ethylene glycol market in Russia, it gives a historical view and the future dynamics of the main indicators of the market of ethylene glycol, such as consumption, sales, production, foreign trade activities, price parameters in the market.

This study provides specified data on imports and exports with a focus on certain companies (both importers and exporters), local consumers and consumers abroad with regard to units and price breakdown.

This report is standard, however, it can be amended through additional criteria (such as imports and exports by customers, producers, trademarks, types, kinds, brands, giving a breakdown of the output volumes of Russian manufacturers).

Key Topics Covered:

1. Ethylene glycol market

1.1. Ethylene glycol consumption in Russia

Ethylene glycol consumption

Dynamics and volumes by source of supply in the Russian market of ethylene glycol

Ethylene glycol structure by source of supply

1.2. Ethylene glycol production

Dynamics and volumes of ethylene glycol production

Ethylene glycol production by regions

Dynamics and volumes of export and domestic sales in Russian ethylene glycol market

Share of exports vs. domestic sales

Ethylene glycol production seasonality

1.3. Ethylene glycol import

Ethylene glycol import, physical terms

Ethylene glycol import by countries, import structure

Ethylene glycol import by regions, import structure

Ethylene glycol import by company

Ethylene glycol import seasonality

Ethylene glycol import, value terms

Ethylene glycol import by countries, import structure

Ethylene glycol import by regions, import structure

Ethylene glycol import by company

Import prices

1.4. Ethylene glycol export

Ethylene glycol export, physical terms

Ethylene glycol export by countries, export structure

Ethylene glycol export by regions, export structure

Ethylene glycol export by company

Ethylene glycol exports seasonality

Ethylene glycol export, value terms

Ethylene glycol export by countries, export structure

Ethylene glycol export by regions, export structure

Ethylene glycol export by company

Export prices

Foreign trade balance of ethylene glycol market

1.5. Prices for ethylene glycol in Russia

Manufacturers export prices

Price comparison on ethylene glycol market

1.6. Ethylene glycol sales

Ethylene glycol sales

2. Forecast of Ethylene glycol market in Russia, 2020-2024

Factors and trends in ethylene glycol market in Russia

Forecast of ethylene glycol consumption in Russia

Forecast of ethylene glycol production in Russia

Forecast of ethylene glycol export in Russia

Forecast of ethylene glycol import in Russia

3. Key foreign players in ethylene glycol market

Key foreign suppliers to the Russian market

Key Russian importers

Key Russian exporters

Key foreign consumers of Russian ethylene glycol

