Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 12-March-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 251.30p INCLUDING current year revenue 256.61p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 244.11p INCLUDING current year revenue 249.43p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16