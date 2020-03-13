Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 13.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien
Warum Pharmagiganten vor dieser Aktie Angst haben müssen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 855686 ISIN: US2546871060 Ticker-Symbol: WDP 
Tradegate
13.03.20
15:11 Uhr
88,37 Euro
+7,65
+9,48 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
WALT DISNEY COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WALT DISNEY COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
88,30
88,38
15:12
88,36
88,46
15:12
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
WALT DISNEY
WALT DISNEY COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY88,37+9,48 %