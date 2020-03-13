The "Market of Fresh Berries in Russia: Research and Forecast 2024." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Our business analysis of the market of fresh berries gives key information about the state of this market for 2019, as well as a forecast on the development of fresh berries from 2019 till 2023.

This report offers a detailed description of the current state of the market of fresh berries in Russia, it gives a historical view and the future dynamics of the main indicators of the market of fresh berries, such as consumption, gross harvest, crop area, crop yield, foreign trade activities, price parameters in the market.

This study provides specified data on imports and exports with a focus on certain companies (both importers and exporters), local consumers and consumers abroad with regard to units and price breakdown.

This report is standard, however, it can be amended through additional criteria (such as imports and exports by customers, producers, trademarks, types, kinds, brands, giving a breakdown of the output volumes of Russian manufacturers).

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market of fresh berries

1.1. Consumption of fresh berries in Russia

Consumption of fresh berries

Consumption of fresh berries, breakdown by types

Dynamics and volumes by source of supply in the Russian market of fresh berries

Structure of fresh berries by source of supply

1.2. Gross harvest of fresh berries

Dynamics and volumes of gross harvest of fresh berries

Gross harvest of fresh berries by regions

Gross harvest of fresh berries by types

Gross harvest of fresh berries by category of farms

Dynamics and volumes of export and domestic sales in Russian market of fresh berries

Share of exports vs. domestic sales

1.3. Croplands of fresh berries

1.4. Crop yield of fresh berries

1.5. Import of fresh berries

Import of fresh berries, physical terms

Import of fresh berries by countries, import structure

Import of fresh berries by regions, import structure

Import of fresh berries by type, import structure

Import of fresh berries by company

Import seasonality of fresh berries

Import of fresh berries, value terms

Import of fresh berries by countries, import structure

Import of fresh berries by regions, import structure

Import of fresh berries by type, import structure

Import of fresh berries by company

Import prices

Import prices by type

1.6. Export of fresh berries

Export of fresh berries, physical terms

Export of fresh berries by countries, export structure

Export of fresh berries by regions, export structure

Export of fresh berries by type, export structure

Export of fresh berries by company

Export seasonality of fresh berries

Export of fresh berries, value terms

Export of fresh berries by countries, export structure

Export of fresh berries by regions, export structure

Export of fresh berries by type, export structure

Export of fresh berries by company

Export prices

Export prices by type

Foreign trade balance on market of fresh berries

1.7. Prices for fresh berries in Russia

Manufacturers prices in domestic market

Manufacturers export prices

Consumer prices of fresh berries

Consumer prices of fresh berries by regions

Price correlation on market of fresh berries

2. Forecast of market of fresh berries in Russia, 2019-2023

Factors and trends in market of fresh berries in Russia

Forecast of consumption of fresh berries in Russia

Forecast of production of fresh berries in Russia

Forecast of export of fresh berries in Russia

Forecast of import of fresh berries in Russia

3. Key foreign players in market of fresh berries

Key foreign suppliers to the Russian market

Key Russian importers

Key Russian exporters

Key foreign consumers of Russian fresh berries

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y641rr

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200313005228/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900