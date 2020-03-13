The "Market of Fresh Berries in Russia: Research and Forecast 2024." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Our business analysis of the market of fresh berries gives key information about the state of this market for 2019, as well as a forecast on the development of fresh berries from 2019 till 2023.
This report offers a detailed description of the current state of the market of fresh berries in Russia, it gives a historical view and the future dynamics of the main indicators of the market of fresh berries, such as consumption, gross harvest, crop area, crop yield, foreign trade activities, price parameters in the market.
This study provides specified data on imports and exports with a focus on certain companies (both importers and exporters), local consumers and consumers abroad with regard to units and price breakdown.
This report is standard, however, it can be amended through additional criteria (such as imports and exports by customers, producers, trademarks, types, kinds, brands, giving a breakdown of the output volumes of Russian manufacturers).
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market of fresh berries
1.1. Consumption of fresh berries in Russia
- Consumption of fresh berries
- Consumption of fresh berries, breakdown by types
- Dynamics and volumes by source of supply in the Russian market of fresh berries
- Structure of fresh berries by source of supply
1.2. Gross harvest of fresh berries
- Dynamics and volumes of gross harvest of fresh berries
- Gross harvest of fresh berries by regions
- Gross harvest of fresh berries by types
- Gross harvest of fresh berries by category of farms
- Dynamics and volumes of export and domestic sales in Russian market of fresh berries
- Share of exports vs. domestic sales
1.3. Croplands of fresh berries
1.4. Crop yield of fresh berries
1.5. Import of fresh berries
- Import of fresh berries, physical terms
- Import of fresh berries by countries, import structure
- Import of fresh berries by regions, import structure
- Import of fresh berries by type, import structure
- Import of fresh berries by company
- Import seasonality of fresh berries
- Import of fresh berries, value terms
- Import of fresh berries by countries, import structure
- Import of fresh berries by regions, import structure
- Import of fresh berries by type, import structure
- Import of fresh berries by company
- Import prices
- Import prices by type
1.6. Export of fresh berries
- Export of fresh berries, physical terms
- Export of fresh berries by countries, export structure
- Export of fresh berries by regions, export structure
- Export of fresh berries by type, export structure
- Export of fresh berries by company
- Export seasonality of fresh berries
- Export of fresh berries, value terms
- Export of fresh berries by countries, export structure
- Export of fresh berries by regions, export structure
- Export of fresh berries by type, export structure
- Export of fresh berries by company
- Export prices
- Export prices by type
- Foreign trade balance on market of fresh berries
1.7. Prices for fresh berries in Russia
- Manufacturers prices in domestic market
- Manufacturers export prices
- Consumer prices of fresh berries
- Consumer prices of fresh berries by regions
- Price correlation on market of fresh berries
2. Forecast of market of fresh berries in Russia, 2019-2023
- Factors and trends in market of fresh berries in Russia
- Forecast of consumption of fresh berries in Russia
- Forecast of production of fresh berries in Russia
- Forecast of export of fresh berries in Russia
- Forecast of import of fresh berries in Russia
3. Key foreign players in market of fresh berries
- Key foreign suppliers to the Russian market
- Key Russian importers
- Key Russian exporters
- Key foreign consumers of Russian fresh berries
