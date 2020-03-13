

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The markets are making their best efforts to come back after a historic fall. Initial cues from the U.S. Futures Index clearly point to a positive open for Wall Street.



Asian shares finished mostly positive, while European shares are trading higher.



Import and Export prices and Consumer Sentiment reports are the major announcements on Friday.



As of 8.05 am ET, the Dow futures were gaining 1110.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 126.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up407.50 points.



The U.S. major averages saw further downside going into the close, ending the session at their worst levels of the day. The Dow plummeted 2,352.60 points or 10 percent to 21,200.62, the Nasdaq plunged 750.25 points or 9.4 percent to 7,201.80 and the S&P 500 tumbled 260.74 points or 9.5 percent to 2,480.64.



On the economic front, Import and Export Prices for February will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus for import prices is a decline of 0.6 percent. The consensus for Export prices is down 0.5 percent, while it was up 0.7 percent in the prior month.



Consumer Sentiment for March will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 98.0, while it was up 101.0 in the previous month.



Asian stocks slipped mostly on Friday. China's Shanghai Composite index ended 1.23 percent lower at 2,887.43, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended down 1.14 percent at 24,032.91.



Japanese shares slumped. The Nikkei average finished down 1,128.58 points, or 6.08 percent, at 17,431.05, marking the lowest close since November 2016. The broader Topix index fell 66.18 points, or 4.98 percent, to 1,261.70.



Australian markets ended sharply higher for the day. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 fell more than 8 percent before recovering to end the session up 234.70 points, or 4.42 percent, at 5.539.30. The broader All Ordinaries index climbed 219.80 points, or 4.09 percent, to 5,590.70.



European shares are trading mostly higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is climbing 316.15 points or 7.82 percent, the German DAX is losing 600.42 points or 5.73 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is progressing 416.26 points or 7.96 percent. The Swiss Market Index is adding 630.44 points or 7.65 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 7.86 percent.



