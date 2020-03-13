The "Kaolin Market in Russia: Research and Forecast 2024." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Our business analysis of the kaolin market gives key information about the state of this market for 2019, as well as a forecast on the development of kaolin from 2019 till 2023.

This report offers a detailed description of the current state of the kaolin market in Russia, it gives a historical view and the future dynamics of the main indicators of the market of kaolin, such as consumption, sales, production, foreign trade activities, price parameters in the market, financial state of manufacturers.

This study provides specified data on imports and exports with a focus on certain companies (both importers and exporters), local consumers and consumers abroad with regard to units and price breakdown.

This report is standard, however, it can be amended through additional criteria (such as imports and exports by customers, producers, trademarks, types, kinds, brands, giving a breakdown of the output volumes of Russian manufacturers).

Our rating of the largest kaolin producers in the Russian market is based on the assessment of the financial parameters of kaolin producers. The publisher annually creates a rating of kaolin producers on the basis of data from kaolin manufacturers in Russia. The largest producers are chosen by their performance, or by their output of kaolin in the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Kaolin market

1.1. Kaolin consumption in Russia

Kaolin consumption

Dynamics and volumes by source of supply in the Russian market of kaolin

Kaolin structure by source of supply

1.2. Kaolin production

Dynamics and volumes of kaolin production

Kaolin production by regions

Dynamics and volumes of export and domestic sales in Russian kaolin market

Share of exports vs. domestic sales

Kaolin production seasonality

1.3. Kaolin import

Kaolin import, physical terms

Kaolin import by countries, import structure

Kaolin import by regions, import structure

Kaolin import by company

Kaolin import seasonality

Kaolin import, value terms

Kaolin import by countries, import structure

Kaolin import by regions, import structure

Kaolin import by company

Import prices

1.4. Kaolin export

Kaolin export, physical terms

Kaolin export by countries, export structure

Kaolin export by regions, export structure

Kaolin export by company

Kaolin exports seasonality

Kaolin export, value terms

Kaolin export by countries, export structure

Kaolin export by regions, export structure

Kaolin export by company

Export prices

Foreign trade balance of kaolin market

1.5. Prices for kaolin in Russia

Manufacturers export prices

Price comparison on kaolin market

1.6. Kaolin sales

Kaolin sales

2. Forecast of Kaolin market in Russia, 2019-2023

Factors and trends in kaolin market in Russia

Forecast of kaolin consumption in Russia

Forecast of kaolin production in Russia

Forecast of kaolin export in Russia

Forecast of kaolin import in Russia

3. Key foreign players in kaolin market

Key foreign suppliers to the Russian market

Key Russian importers

Key Russian exporters

Key foreign consumers of Russian kaolin

4. Kaolin producers in Russia

Ranking of major producers by revenue

Ranking of major producers by profit

Ranking of major producers by profitability

Database of major producers in Russia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3fl6gt

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200313005235/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900