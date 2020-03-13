The "Soda Ash Market in Russia: Research and Forecast 2024." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Our business analysis of the soda ash market gives key information about the state of this market for 2019, as well as a forecast on the development of soda ash from 2019 till 2023.

This report offers a detailed description of the current state of the soda ash market in Russia, it gives a historical view and the future dynamics of the main indicators of the market of soda ash, such as consumption, sales, production, foreign trade activities, price parameters in the market, financial state of manufacturers.

This study provides specified data on imports and exports with a focus on certain companies (both importers and exporters), local consumers and consumers abroad with regard to units and price breakdown.

This report is standard, however, it can be amended through additional criteria (such as imports and exports by customers, producers, trademarks, types, kinds, brands, giving a breakdown of the output volumes of Russian manufacturers).

Our rating of the largest soda ash producers in the Russian market is based on the assessment of the financial parameters of soda ash producers. The publisher annually creates a rating of soda ash producers on the basis of data from soda ash manufacturers in Russia. The largest producers are chosen by their performance, or by their output of soda ash in the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Soda ash market

1.1. Soda ash consumption in Russia

Soda ash consumption, physical terms

Soda ash consumption, value terms

Dynamics and volumes by source of supply in the Russian market of soda ash

Soda ash structure by source of supply

1.2. Soda ash production

Dynamics and volumes of soda ash production

Soda ash production by regions

Dynamics and volumes of export and domestic sales in Russian soda ash market

Share of exports vs. domestic sales

Soda ash production seasonality

Soda ash production by manufacturers

1.3. Soda ash import

Soda ash import, physical terms

Soda ash import by countries, import structure

Soda ash import by regions, import structure

Soda ash import by company

Soda ash import seasonality

Soda ash import, value terms

Soda ash import by countries, import structure

Soda ash import by regions, import structure

Soda ash import by company

Import prices

1.4. Soda ash export

Soda ash export, physical terms

Soda ash export by countries, export structure

Soda ash export by regions, export structure

Soda ash export by company

Soda ash exports seasonality

Soda ash export, value terms

Soda ash export by countries, export structure

Soda ash export by regions, export structure

Soda ash export by company

Export prices

Foreign trade balance of soda ash market

1.5. Prices for soda ash in Russia

Manufacturers prices in domestic market

Manufacturers export prices

Price comparison on soda ash market

1.6. Soda ash sales

Soda ash sales, physical terms

Soda ash sales, value terms

2. Forecast of Soda ash market in Russia, 2019-2023

Factors and trends in soda ash market in Russia

Forecast of soda ash consumption in Russia

Forecast of soda ash production in Russia

Forecast of soda ash export in Russia

Forecast of soda ash import in Russia

3. Key foreign players in soda ash market

Key foreign suppliers to the Russian market

Key Russian importers

Key Russian exporters

Key foreign consumers of Russian soda ash

4. Soda ash producers in Russia

Ranking of major producers by revenue

Ranking of major producers by profit

Ranking of major producers by profitability

Database of major producers in Russia

