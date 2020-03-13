The "Soda Ash Market in Russia: Research and Forecast 2024." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Our business analysis of the soda ash market gives key information about the state of this market for 2019, as well as a forecast on the development of soda ash from 2019 till 2023.
This report offers a detailed description of the current state of the soda ash market in Russia, it gives a historical view and the future dynamics of the main indicators of the market of soda ash, such as consumption, sales, production, foreign trade activities, price parameters in the market, financial state of manufacturers.
This study provides specified data on imports and exports with a focus on certain companies (both importers and exporters), local consumers and consumers abroad with regard to units and price breakdown.
This report is standard, however, it can be amended through additional criteria (such as imports and exports by customers, producers, trademarks, types, kinds, brands, giving a breakdown of the output volumes of Russian manufacturers).
Our rating of the largest soda ash producers in the Russian market is based on the assessment of the financial parameters of soda ash producers. The publisher annually creates a rating of soda ash producers on the basis of data from soda ash manufacturers in Russia. The largest producers are chosen by their performance, or by their output of soda ash in the market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Soda ash market
1.1. Soda ash consumption in Russia
- Soda ash consumption, physical terms
- Soda ash consumption, value terms
- Dynamics and volumes by source of supply in the Russian market of soda ash
- Soda ash structure by source of supply
1.2. Soda ash production
- Dynamics and volumes of soda ash production
- Soda ash production by regions
- Dynamics and volumes of export and domestic sales in Russian soda ash market
- Share of exports vs. domestic sales
- Soda ash production seasonality
- Soda ash production by manufacturers
1.3. Soda ash import
- Soda ash import, physical terms
- Soda ash import by countries, import structure
- Soda ash import by regions, import structure
- Soda ash import by company
- Soda ash import seasonality
- Soda ash import, value terms
- Soda ash import by countries, import structure
- Soda ash import by regions, import structure
- Soda ash import by company
- Import prices
1.4. Soda ash export
- Soda ash export, physical terms
- Soda ash export by countries, export structure
- Soda ash export by regions, export structure
- Soda ash export by company
- Soda ash exports seasonality
- Soda ash export, value terms
- Soda ash export by countries, export structure
- Soda ash export by regions, export structure
- Soda ash export by company
- Export prices
- Foreign trade balance of soda ash market
1.5. Prices for soda ash in Russia
- Manufacturers prices in domestic market
- Manufacturers export prices
- Price comparison on soda ash market
1.6. Soda ash sales
- Soda ash sales, physical terms
- Soda ash sales, value terms
2. Forecast of Soda ash market in Russia, 2019-2023
- Factors and trends in soda ash market in Russia
- Forecast of soda ash consumption in Russia
- Forecast of soda ash production in Russia
- Forecast of soda ash export in Russia
- Forecast of soda ash import in Russia
3. Key foreign players in soda ash market
- Key foreign suppliers to the Russian market
- Key Russian importers
- Key Russian exporters
- Key foreign consumers of Russian soda ash
4. Soda ash producers in Russia
- Ranking of major producers by revenue
- Ranking of major producers by profit
- Ranking of major producers by profitability
- Database of major producers in Russia
