Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 13.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien
Warum Pharmagiganten vor dieser Aktie Angst haben müssen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
13.03.2020 | 14:10
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, March 13

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003K5E043LHLO706

The unaudited net asset values for the ordinary shares of BlackRock Frontiers
Investment Trust plc at close of business on 12 March 2020 were:

116.36c  Capital only USD (cents)
92.78p  Capital only Sterling (pence)
117.85c  Including current year income USD (cents)
93.98p  Including current year income Sterling (pence)

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.        Following the share issuance of 300,000 ordinary shares on 02nd
January 2020, the Company has 241,822,801 ordinary shares in issue.
© 2020 PR Newswire