

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A day after the worst drop by the Dow in over thirty years, stocks are likely to regain some ground in early trading on Friday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a sharply higher open for the markets, with the Dow futures up by 1,110 points.



Bargain hunting is likely to contribute to initial strength on Wall Street after the Dow suffered its biggest one-day percentage drop since the stock market crash of 1987 on Thursday.



Traders will look to pick up stocks at reduced levels following the recent sell-off, although they may be somewhat cautious amid lingering concerns about the coronavirus.



Adding to the positive sentiment, a coronavirus test developed by Swiss drug giant Roche has been granted emergency use authorization by the FDA.



The FDA said this is the first commercially distributed diagnostic test to receive emergency authorization during the coronavirus outbreak.



Roche said it is committed to delivering as many tests as possible and is going to the limits of its production capacity.



The emergency authorization of the Roche test comes amid rising concerns about the relatively low levels of coronavirus testing in the U.S.



In a post on Twitter, President Donald Trump seemed to blame his predecessor, former President Barack Obama for the issues with testing.



'The changes have been made and testing will soon happen on a very large scale basis,' Trump tweeted. 'All Red Tape has been cut, ready to go!'



Shortly after the start of trading, the University of Michigan is scheduled to release its preliminary reading on consumer sentiment in the month of March. The consumer sentiment index is expected to drop to 95.0 in March after rising to 101.0 in February.



Following the sharp pullback seen on Wednesday, stocks showed another substantial move to the downside during the trading day on Thursday.



With the sell-off on the day, the Dow recorded its biggest one-day percentage drop since the stock market crash of 1987 and the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 joined the blue chip index in bear market territory.



The major averages saw further downside going into the close, ending the session at their worst levels of the day. The Dow plummeted 2,352.60 points or 10 percent to 21,200.62, the Nasdaq plunged 750.25 points or 9.4 percent to 7,201.80 and the S&P 500 tumbled 260.74 points or 9.5 percent to 2,480.64.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index tanked by 6 percent while China's Shanghai Composite Index slumped by 1.2 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets have shown strong moves back to the upside. While the French CAC 40 Index has spiked by 9.4 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index are up by 8.5 percent and 8.4 percent, respectively.



In commodities trading, crude oil futures are jumping $2.29 to $33.79 a barrel after tumbling $1.48 to $31.50 a barrel on Thursday. Meanwhile, after plunging $52 to $1,590.30 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are rising $3.60 to $1,593.90 an ounce.



On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 107.28 yen versus the 104.64 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Thursday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1122 compared to yesterday's $1.1185.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX