The "Xylene Market in Russia: Research and Forecast 2024." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Our business analysis of the xylene market gives key information about the state of this market for 2019, as well as a forecast on the development of xylene from 2019 till 2023.
This report offers a detailed description of the current state of the xylene market in Russia, it gives a historical view and the future dynamics of the main indicators of the market of xylene, such as consumption, sales, production, foreign trade activities, price parameters in the market, financial state of manufacturers.
This study provides specified data on imports and exports with a focus on certain companies (both importers and exporters), local consumers and consumers abroad with regard to units and price breakdown.
This report is standard, however, it can be amended through additional criteria (such as imports and exports by customers, producers, trademarks, types, kinds, brands, giving a breakdown of the output volumes of Russian manufacturers).
Our rating of the largest xylene producers in the Russian market is based on the assessment of the financial parameters of xylene producers. The publisher annually creates a rating of xylene producers on the basis of data from xylene manufacturers in Russia. The largest producers are chosen by their performance, or by their output of xylene in the market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Xylene market
1.1. Xylene consumption in Russia
- Xylene consumption, physical terms
- Xylene consumption, value terms
- Xylene consumption, breakdown by types
- Dynamics and volumes by source of supply in the Russian market of xylene
- Xylene structure by source of supply
1.2. Xylene production
- Dynamics and volumes of xylene production
- Xylene production by regions
- Xylene production by types
- Dynamics and volumes of export and domestic sales in Russian xylene market
- Share of exports vs. domestic sales
- Xylene production seasonality
1.3. Xylene import
- Xylene import, physical terms
- Xylene import by countries, import structure
- Xylene import by regions, import structure
- Xylene import by type, import structure
- Xylene import by company
- Xylene import seasonality
- Xylene import, value terms
- Xylene import by countries, import structure
- Xylene import by regions, import structure
- Xylene import by type, import structure
- Xylene import by company
- Import prices
- Import prices by type
1.4. Xylene export
- Xylene export, physical terms
- Xylene export by countries, export structure
- Xylene export by regions, export structure
- Xylene export by type, export structure
- Xylene export by company
- Xylene exports seasonality
- Xylene export, value terms
- Xylene export by countries, export structure
- Xylene export by regions, export structure
- Xylene export by type, export structure
- Xylene export by company
- Export prices
- Export prices by type
- Foreign trade balance of xylene market
1.5. Prices for xylene in Russia
- Manufacturers prices in domestic market
- Manufacturers export prices
- Price comparison on xylene market
1.6. Xylene sales
- Xylene sales, physical terms
- Xylene sales, value terms
2. Forecast of Xylene market in Russia, 2019-2023
- Factors and trends in xylene market in Russia
- Forecast of xylene consumption in Russia
- Forecast of xylene production in Russia
- Forecast of xylene export in Russia
- Forecast of xylene import in Russia
3. Key foreign players in xylene market
- Key foreign suppliers to the Russian market
- Key Russian importers
- Key Russian exporters
- Key foreign consumers of Russian xylene
4. Xylene producers in Russia
- Ranking of major producers by revenue
- Ranking of major producers by profit
- Ranking of major producers by profitability
- Database of major producers in Russia
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jd11er
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200313005249/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900