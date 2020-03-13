The "Xylene Market in Russia: Research and Forecast 2024." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Our business analysis of the xylene market gives key information about the state of this market for 2019, as well as a forecast on the development of xylene from 2019 till 2023.

This report offers a detailed description of the current state of the xylene market in Russia, it gives a historical view and the future dynamics of the main indicators of the market of xylene, such as consumption, sales, production, foreign trade activities, price parameters in the market, financial state of manufacturers.

This study provides specified data on imports and exports with a focus on certain companies (both importers and exporters), local consumers and consumers abroad with regard to units and price breakdown.

This report is standard, however, it can be amended through additional criteria (such as imports and exports by customers, producers, trademarks, types, kinds, brands, giving a breakdown of the output volumes of Russian manufacturers).

Our rating of the largest xylene producers in the Russian market is based on the assessment of the financial parameters of xylene producers. The publisher annually creates a rating of xylene producers on the basis of data from xylene manufacturers in Russia. The largest producers are chosen by their performance, or by their output of xylene in the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Xylene market

1.1. Xylene consumption in Russia

Xylene consumption, physical terms

Xylene consumption, value terms

Xylene consumption, breakdown by types

Dynamics and volumes by source of supply in the Russian market of xylene

Xylene structure by source of supply

1.2. Xylene production

Dynamics and volumes of xylene production

Xylene production by regions

Xylene production by types

Dynamics and volumes of export and domestic sales in Russian xylene market

Share of exports vs. domestic sales

Xylene production seasonality

1.3. Xylene import

Xylene import, physical terms

Xylene import by countries, import structure

Xylene import by regions, import structure

Xylene import by type, import structure

Xylene import by company

Xylene import seasonality

Xylene import, value terms

Xylene import by countries, import structure

Xylene import by regions, import structure

Xylene import by type, import structure

Xylene import by company

Import prices

Import prices by type

1.4. Xylene export

Xylene export, physical terms

Xylene export by countries, export structure

Xylene export by regions, export structure

Xylene export by type, export structure

Xylene export by company

Xylene exports seasonality

Xylene export, value terms

Xylene export by countries, export structure

Xylene export by regions, export structure

Xylene export by type, export structure

Xylene export by company

Export prices

Export prices by type

Foreign trade balance of xylene market

1.5. Prices for xylene in Russia

Manufacturers prices in domestic market

Manufacturers export prices

Price comparison on xylene market

1.6. Xylene sales

Xylene sales, physical terms

Xylene sales, value terms

2. Forecast of Xylene market in Russia, 2019-2023

Factors and trends in xylene market in Russia

Forecast of xylene consumption in Russia

Forecast of xylene production in Russia

Forecast of xylene export in Russia

Forecast of xylene import in Russia

3. Key foreign players in xylene market

Key foreign suppliers to the Russian market

Key Russian importers

Key Russian exporters

Key foreign consumers of Russian xylene

4. Xylene producers in Russia

Ranking of major producers by revenue

Ranking of major producers by profit

Ranking of major producers by profitability

Database of major producers in Russia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jd11er

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200313005249/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900