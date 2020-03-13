The "Glycerine Market in Russia: Research and Forecast 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Our business analysis of the glycerine market gives key information about the state of this market for 2019, as well as a forecast on the development of glycerine from 2019 till 2023.
This report offers a detailed description of the current state of the glycerine market in Russia, it gives a historical view and the future dynamics of the main indicators of the market of glycerine, such as consumption, sales, production, foreign trade activities, price parameters in the market, financial state of manufacturers.
This study provides specified data on imports and exports with a focus on certain companies (both importers and exporters), local consumers and consumers abroad with regard to units and price breakdown.
This report is standard, however, it can be amended through additional criteria (such as imports and exports by customers, producers, trademarks, types, kinds, brands, giving a breakdown of the output volumes of Russian manufacturers).
Our rating of the largest glycerine producers in the Russian market is based on the assessment of the financial parameters of glycerine producers. The publisher annually creates a rating of glycerine producers on the basis of data from glycerine manufacturers in Russia. The largest producers are chosen by their performance, or by their output of glycerine in the market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Glycerine market
1.1. Glycerine consumption in Russia
- Glycerine consumption, physical terms
- Glycerine consumption, value terms
- Dynamics and volumes by source of supply in the Russian market of glycerine
- Glycerine structure by source of supply
1.2. Glycerine production
- Dynamics and volumes of glycerine production
- Glycerine production by regions
- Dynamics and volumes of export and domestic sales in Russian glycerine market
- Share of exports vs. domestic sales
- Glycerine production seasonality
- Glycerine production by manufacturers
1.3. Glycerine import
- Glycerine import, physical terms
- Glycerine import by countries, import structure
- Glycerine import by regions, import structure
- Glycerine import by company
- Glycerine import seasonality
- Glycerine import, value terms
- Glycerine import by countries, import structure
- Glycerine import by regions, import structure
- Glycerine import by company
- Import prices
1.4. Glycerine export
- Glycerine export, physical terms
- Glycerine export by countries, export structure
- Glycerine export by regions, export structure
- Glycerine export by company
- Glycerine exports seasonality
- Glycerine export, value terms
- Glycerine export by countries, export structure
- Glycerine export by regions, export structure
- Glycerine export by company
- Export prices
- Foreign trade balance of glycerine market
1.5. Prices for glycerine in Russia
- Manufacturers prices in domestic market
- Manufacturers export prices
- Price comparison on glycerine market
1.6. Glycerine sales
- Glycerine sales, physical terms
- Glycerine sales, value terms
2. Forecast of Glycerine market in Russia, 2019-2023
- Factors and trends in glycerine market in Russia
- Forecast of glycerine consumption in Russia
- Forecast of glycerine production in Russia
- Forecast of glycerine export in Russia
- Forecast of glycerine import in Russia
3. Key foreign players in glycerine market
- Key foreign suppliers to the Russian market
- Key Russian importers
- Key Russian exporters
- Key foreign consumers of Russian glycerine
4. Glycerine producers in Russia
- Ranking of major producers by revenue
- Ranking of major producers by profit
- Ranking of major producers by profitability
- Database of major producers in Russia
