The "Glycerine Market in Russia: Research and Forecast 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Our business analysis of the glycerine market gives key information about the state of this market for 2019, as well as a forecast on the development of glycerine from 2019 till 2023.

This report offers a detailed description of the current state of the glycerine market in Russia, it gives a historical view and the future dynamics of the main indicators of the market of glycerine, such as consumption, sales, production, foreign trade activities, price parameters in the market, financial state of manufacturers.

This study provides specified data on imports and exports with a focus on certain companies (both importers and exporters), local consumers and consumers abroad with regard to units and price breakdown.

This report is standard, however, it can be amended through additional criteria (such as imports and exports by customers, producers, trademarks, types, kinds, brands, giving a breakdown of the output volumes of Russian manufacturers).

Our rating of the largest glycerine producers in the Russian market is based on the assessment of the financial parameters of glycerine producers. The publisher annually creates a rating of glycerine producers on the basis of data from glycerine manufacturers in Russia. The largest producers are chosen by their performance, or by their output of glycerine in the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Glycerine market

1.1. Glycerine consumption in Russia

Glycerine consumption, physical terms

Glycerine consumption, value terms

Dynamics and volumes by source of supply in the Russian market of glycerine

Glycerine structure by source of supply

1.2. Glycerine production

Dynamics and volumes of glycerine production

Glycerine production by regions

Dynamics and volumes of export and domestic sales in Russian glycerine market

Share of exports vs. domestic sales

Glycerine production seasonality

Glycerine production by manufacturers

1.3. Glycerine import

Glycerine import, physical terms

Glycerine import by countries, import structure

Glycerine import by regions, import structure

Glycerine import by company

Glycerine import seasonality

Glycerine import, value terms

Glycerine import by countries, import structure

Glycerine import by regions, import structure

Glycerine import by company

Import prices

1.4. Glycerine export

Glycerine export, physical terms

Glycerine export by countries, export structure

Glycerine export by regions, export structure

Glycerine export by company

Glycerine exports seasonality

Glycerine export, value terms

Glycerine export by countries, export structure

Glycerine export by regions, export structure

Glycerine export by company

Export prices

Foreign trade balance of glycerine market

1.5. Prices for glycerine in Russia

Manufacturers prices in domestic market

Manufacturers export prices

Price comparison on glycerine market

1.6. Glycerine sales

Glycerine sales, physical terms

Glycerine sales, value terms

2. Forecast of Glycerine market in Russia, 2019-2023

Factors and trends in glycerine market in Russia

Forecast of glycerine consumption in Russia

Forecast of glycerine production in Russia

Forecast of glycerine export in Russia

Forecast of glycerine import in Russia

3. Key foreign players in glycerine market

Key foreign suppliers to the Russian market

Key Russian importers

Key Russian exporters

Key foreign consumers of Russian glycerine

4. Glycerine producers in Russia

Ranking of major producers by revenue

Ranking of major producers by profit

Ranking of major producers by profitability

Database of major producers in Russia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sx3crx

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200313005253/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900